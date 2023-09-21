Eastern Market Brewing to take over Founders Detroit taproom location

DETROIT – Eastern Market Brewing Co. will be opening in what used to be Founders Brewing’s Detroit taproom.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. said they will be introducing a new concept at 456 Charlotte Street, they call it “Elephant & Co.” They expect to open the location in 2024. It will have self-serve taps and Detroit-style pizza.

“Six years ago today, we poured our very first beer at Eastern Market After Dark. We’ve come a long way, and this location will be a representation of everything we’ve learned. The name ‘Elephant & Co.’ is an ode to where it all started, with our elephant logo in Eastern Market, while ‘& Co.’ represents our many other brands. Charlotte Street will be a showcase for our beer, as well as our offerings beyond beer,” reflected Dayne Bartscht, Managing Partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co.

The location will also be open throughout the day to offer coffee, which will be roasted on-site as part of the company’s vegan Dooped Donut cafe. The company also plans on offering pizza and beer delivery, a concept they first tested during the pandemic at the Ferndale Project.

The new location is expected to open in 2024, as soon as state and federal brewing permits are approved. The brewing company plans to host an event on Friday, Oct. 27, in partnership with Midtown Inc. and Invest Detroit. All proceeds will be donated to community-based charities.

“Midtown Inc. and Invest Detroit’s commitment to the revitalization of Detroit is impressive and we are fortunate for the opportunity to partner with them. Our team is made up of awesome humans who are deeply passionate about the products they craft, the experiences they curate, and the communities they reside in,” said Pauline Knighton-Prueter, VP of Sales & Marketing. “We look forward to delivering meaningful connections and contributing positively to Midtown’s vibrant community.”

Founders Brewing closed the Detroit taproom abruptly in May. The permanent closure came just over three years after the taproom temporarily closed in 2019 due to a racial discrimination lawsuit.