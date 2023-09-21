63º
Family demands justice 1-year after their daughter was shot, killed on Detroit’s east side

19-year-old was shot 7 times

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

DETROIT – A Detroit family continues to seek justice one year after their daughter was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side.

Nataja Boleware, 19, was killed Sept. 19, 2022.

Friends and family have repeatedly canvassed the neighborhood where the shooting happened, searching for clues.

“We knock on doors, we pass out fliers, we put door handles up,” said Boleware’s mom, Earlene Griffin.

The 19-year-old was shot seven times after a Chrysler 300 pulled up next to her and her friend and started shooting near Lodewyck Street and East Warren Avenue. Her family members say she was only there in the first place to be a good friend.

A year after the shooting, Boleware’s friends and family paid tribute Wednesday (Sept. 20) with a balloon sendoff.

“Everybody who met her loved her,” said Boleware’s grandma. “For the people to do what they did, I don’t think they have a heart.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

