Oakland County man convicted on 11-felonies including multiple counts of human trafficking

An Oakland County jury has convicted 52-year-old Richard Coleman on 11 felony charges, including multiple counts of human trafficking, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and maintaining a drug house.

Officials said charges were brought against Coleman after a law enforcement sting identified two victims who disclosed that the 52-year-old man was trafficking them.

Police said over 20 women were identified as having been abused and trafficked by Coleman.

“Human trafficking is the worst kind of exploitation,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Traffickers prey on vulnerable victims and make it nearly impossible for them to break free. Unfortunately, human trafficking is far more prevalent in our community than people know. I commend the courageous victims who found the strength to disclose the abuse and testify against their trafficker so that others might be

spared the same fate. This conviction would not have been possible without the tremendous efforts of Cindy Brown and the dedicated officers and investigators who relentlessly pursued this case.”

Criminal sexual conduct in the first degree is a felony punishable by life imprisonment or any term of years.

Prostitution, accepting earnings, is a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Human trafficking enterprise resulting in injury commercial sexual activity is a felony punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and or a fine of up to $15,000.

Criminal sexual conduct third-degree (Force or coercion) is a felony punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

Controlled substances maintaining a drug house is a high misdemeanor punishable by two years imprisonment and or up to a $25,000 fine.

Officials will remain in Oakland County jail until sentencing, which is set for Oct. 31 at 12:30 p.m.