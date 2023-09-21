74º
Join Insider

Local News

Suspects flee scene of Shelby Township break-in after homeowner shoots at them

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shelby Township, Macomb County
Police investigating a Sept. 21, 2023 home invasion in Shelby Township. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Shelby Township are looking for three suspects who reportedly fled the scene of a break-in after the homeowner fired shots at them Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1:30 a.m. at a home on Valenti Lane, near Market Street. Police said three men wearing ski masks broke into the residence, the homeowner fired shots at the suspects, who then fled.

It’s unknown if anything was taken from the home. The suspects remain on the loose.

Police believe the home invasion was targeted and not a random act.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email