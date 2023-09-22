10 Michigan universities agree to accept 3.0 GPA students

It's about to get easier to get into college in Michigan.

DETROIT – High school seniors in Michigan sweating the college admissions process might breathe a sigh of relief. 10 Michigan universities just announced they are accepting any high school grad in Michigan who has a 3.0 or better.

It’s called the Michigan Assured Admission Pact – and it can help students as well as boost enrollment across the state.

Dan Hurley, the CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities, joined me on Daily+ Live to talk about how it works and who is eligible.

