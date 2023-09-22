66º
2 Macomb County deputies face charges for slapping 14-year-old boy who was in their custody

Deputies were transporting teen to juvenile center on a probation violation

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Body camera video shows a Macomb County Sheriff’s deputy slap a 14-year-old boy who was in their custody.

Due to the incident, two deputies are facing charges in connection with the Aug. 29 incident.

Deputy Derek Reed was charged with child abuse in the fourth degree and public official’s willful failure to uphold the law. Deputy Alan Weir was charged with willful neglect of duty.

The deputies were transporting the 14-year-old boy to the juvenile center on a probation violation.

Once in the back of the patrol car, the handcuffed teen began banging his head against the door and yelling.

Reed began a verbal exchange with the teen who wouldn’t obey his commands.

“You want me to slap you in the face,” said Reed in the video.

The teen encouraged the idea of a fight, telling the deputy to take the handcuffs off him so they could “fight like a man.”

“Why so I can hurt you and go to jail myself,” Reed said.

The teen remained handcuffed and continued to bang his head against the door.

The video then showed Reed open the door and slap the teen in the mouth.

Weir, the other deputy charged, was present for the entire exchange.

Both deputies are on paid administrative leave.

Jacqueline Francis

