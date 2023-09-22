Emotional tribute held for All-State athlete who was shot, killed at stop light in Southwest Detroit

The Ecorse teen was an all-state player in baseball, basketball, and football, and sadly, Denell " Nelly" Kemp was shot and killed earlier this week in Southwest Detroit.

ECORSE, Mich. – His nickname was All-American because Dennell “Nelly” Kemp was destined for greatness.

The Ecorse teen was an all-state player in baseball, basketball, and football, and sadly, Kemp was shot and killed earlier this week in Southwest Detroit.

Friday (Sept. 22) was the first game for the Ecorse Raiders since their beloved wide receiver was shot and killed.

Kemp was the heart and soul of the athletic program in Ecorse until his promising young life was cut short.

The somber walk onto the football field seemed endless.

“This is traumatizing to the whole community, and we love Nelly, loved his smile, the energy he brought,” said a man in attendance.

For all those who loved and played with Kemp, Friday was the first of many tributes.

“We ask you, Lord God, to carry his mother, his father, his sister; lift them up, Lord God,” said a minister.

A balloon release for the All-State player and Ecorse Raider wide receiver was honored on the field he cherished.

“Y’all took my baby for no reason,” said Kemp’s mother, Nikka Smith. “He just wanted to play ball, and y’all took that.”

On Monday, the 18-year-old was shot at a stop light at Outer Drive and Fort Street in Southwest Detroit.

Police say the gunman fired into Kemp’s car, hitting him multiple times. The teen later died at the hospital.

“I miss my baby,” said Kemp’s grandmother, Nina Reed. “I miss him coming in the house and playing with me.”

“It’s a hard one because most of us grew up with him,” said Rodrick Campbell. “So we watched him become the star he is today, and it’s hard to see him go right now.”

Kemp was a standout student-athlete and an all-state player in all baseball, basketball, and football.

“It hurt all our brothers; it hurt us,” said John Hazard Williams. “Ecorse Raider, we got to get. We are playing hard today, and we’re going to play like it’s a championship.”

His impact there on and off the football field will never be forgotten.

“He was a good kid, and my baby had plans,” Smith said. “He was going away to play ball, and he didn’t want no problems. You took my All-American; my baby had a dream.”

Detroit police are asking anyone who may have seen something the night Kemp was killed to call the homicide division or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.