Morning 4: Oakland County’s Pine Knob theater is exposure site for hepatitis A -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Pine Knob hepatitis A case: Here are the 9 concerts with possible exposure concerns

The Oakland County Health Division has confirmed that the Ivy Lounge at Pine Knob Music Theatre is an exposure site for hepatitis A.

Live stream: UAW president gives update Friday just before noon deadline imposed on Big Three

The president of the United Auto Workers union is scheduled to address members Friday morning, two hours before the union’s latest negotiation deadline set for Detroit’s Big Three that could lead to a bigger strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain is hosting a Facebook Live update at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. We’ll have the update live on Local 4+, and right here in this article.

A Michigan toddler lost in the woods was found asleep using family dog as a pillow

A 2-year-old girl who walked away from her home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula alongside two family dogs was found in the woods hours later sleeping on the smaller dog like a furry pillow, state police said.

Detroit Tigers still haven’t been eliminated from playoff race with 9 games left 👀

It’s late September, and the Detroit Tigers still haven’t been eliminated from the playoff race. All they have to do is win their last nine games and they’ve got a chance.

