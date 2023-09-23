Detroit police looking for missing 54-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 54-year-old man.

Johnny Robinson left his home in a red Chevy pickup truck and did not return. His wife told police he has no teeth, has a mental illness, and drags his right leg when he walks.

He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in the 20200 block of Moenart Street in Detroit. Police said he has salt and pepper hair with a scraggly beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th precinct at 313-596-1101.