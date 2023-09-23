Detroit police searching for missing 27-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 27-year-old man.

Dantonio Hawthorne was last seen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard in Detroit. Police said he left his home and did not return.

Police said his caregiver told them he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a blue stripe on it and blue jeans. He has two diamond tattoos on both of his hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct at 313-596-1001.