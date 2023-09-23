70º
Detroit police searching for missing 27-year-old man

Hawthorne left home and did not return

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Dantonio Hawthorne (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 27-year-old man.

Dantonio Hawthorne was last seen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard in Detroit. Police said he left his home and did not return.

Police said his caregiver told them he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a blue stripe on it and blue jeans. He has two diamond tattoos on both of his hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct at 313-596-1001.

DetailsDantonio Hawthorne
Age27
Height6′4′'
Weight350 lbs
Eye colorBrown
HairShort, black afro

