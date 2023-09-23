What we know about death of college student who fell from moving car in Oakland County

The initial report from prosecutors stated she jumped out of the car. Officials say they now believe she fell out of the car.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A college student who came home for the summer was found dead in the middle of an Oakland County roadway after falling out of a moving car. Here’s what we know about the case.

Officials said Mia Kanu, 23, went to a party with some friends while she was home from college for the summer. At some point during the early morning hours of June 3, 2023, she rode in a car driven by Kentia Monique Fearn, 23, of Wayne, deputies said.

Fearn was driving on Providence Drive in Southfield when Kanu fell out while the car was moving, according to authorities. Fearn did not stop her car, instead leaving the area, officials said.

“The law requires anyone involved in an accident to stop and immediately report the accident to authorities,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. “Leaving the scene when someone is seriously injured or dies is a felony. My office will hold those who do so accountable.”

Kanu’s body was found in the middle of the road. She was rushed to a nearby hospital on life support, but she later died from her injuries.

Fearn was charged Friday, Sept. 15, with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating while intoxicated. She was taken into custody Tuesday and will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at 46th District Court.

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death is a felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Operating while intoxicated is a 93-day misdemeanor.

Mia Kanu (WDIV)

Mia Kanu (WDIV)