23-year-old Grosse Ile man recovered from water after boat capsizes in Detroit River

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 23-year-old man identified as the operator of a boat was found dead after the vessel capsized this weekend in Wayne County.

Grosse Ile police say they received a report that a boat was overturned near the Ford Yacht Club in Grosse Ile Township at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. The boat, an aluminum 18-foot Starcraft, was found “drifting off shore with damage to the bow portion of the vessel,” police said.

The operator of the boat, identified as 23-year-old Grosse Ile Township resident Hunter Polgar, was reportedly recovered from the water around 5:40 p.m. the same day. His cause of death was not immediately known. Police were awaiting results from the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

Police did not say what caused the boat to capsize, or how it might have been damaged. The incident was declared a “watercraft accident,” and was still under investigation.

No other details were provided at the time of this writing.