4 teens involved in Warren shooting of 26-year-old man charged as adults

Four teenagers aged 14-15 involved in the shooting of a 26-year-old man in Warren were charged as adults.

The shooting occurred Thursday (Sept. 14) near Martin and Burt roads, which is a short walk from Warren Woods Tower High School.

The teens were arrested near the school without incident and were charged with the following:

Assault with intent to murder (Life felony)

Armed robbery (Life felony)

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (Life felony)

Officials said three of the teenagers were charged with a felony firearm, which is a two-year mandatory felony.

The four teenagers were charged as adults due to the severity of the crimes. Bond was set for three teens at $750,000 cash/surety, and all three must receive a mental health evaluation.

If they can make bond, then they must wear a GPS tether. The bond for the fourth teen was set at $250,000 cash/surety, and if released must wear a GPS tether.

The fourth teenager, per request by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, must seek a mental health assessment as a bond condition for every gun crime to provide an opportunity to get any needed mental health assistance before a suspect gets a chance to commit another gun crime.

“My office made the decision to charge these teens as adults,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “This decision was driven by the premeditated nature of their alleged crimes, which involved a shooting. Their alleged actions have left the victim critically injured, as the attack was extremely violent. It is a stark reminder that, in the eyes of the law, these juveniles require the same consequences as if they were adults.”

A probable cause conference for the four teenagers is scheduled for Tuesday (Oct. 3) at 8:45 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday (Oct. 10) at 8:45 a.m.