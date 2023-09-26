EB I-94 exit to 23 Mile Road closing for approximately 3 weeks due to pavement repairs in Macomb County

The eastbound I-94 exit ramp to M-29 (23 Mile Road) will be closed for approximately three weeks for pavement repairs and partial rebuilding at the interchange.

The closure will begin on Wednesday (Sept. 27) at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to westbound 21 Mile Road, then northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) back to M-29 (23 Mile Road).

The repair is part of a $32.5 million I-94 project from M-29 (23 Mile Road) to County Line Road, which includes bridge work at six locations, traffic signal upgrades, and partial ramp rebuilding at the I-94, M-19, and I-94, M-29 interchanges.

Work will be completed by late fall.