Experts can help ID your rocks, fossils, insects, more at University of Michigan museum event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Do you have a rock, shell, arrowhead or even an insect that’s got you wondering, “What is this, really?” The University of Michigan is hosting an event next month that can help you figure it out.

The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is hosting an “ID Day” on Sunday, Oct. 8, where people can bring in objects and have experts help identify them. The museum is encouraging patrons to bring in their “treasures” for identification, such as “shells, rocks and minerals, fossils, arrowheads and other stone tools, shards of pottery, vertebrate bones, insects, skulls, and fungi.”

Experts from the following fields will be on site: anthropology, archaeology, botany, geology, mycology, paleontology and zoology. The experts won’t provide appraisals of any items brought in, but they can help identify the objects and discuss natural history collections.

The museum will have also have its own specimens on display during the event.

The Oct. 8 event is free and runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

See the museum’s upcoming events on its website here.