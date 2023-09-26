Family says key witnesses in son’s Detroit killing still aren’t talking 1 year later

DETROIT – A family mourning the loss of their son who was killed in Detroit in 2022 say witnesses still haven’t spoken to police, and the shooter has been walking free since.

Monica Eggleston, mother of Terrence Eggleston Jr. who was known as Tank, says her family is still fighting for justice for her son who was shot and killed in July last year. According to the mother, Tank was trying to help his young cousin escape a domestic situation with her boyfriend when he was shot by the man involved.

Detroit police say they haven’t forgotten about Terrence Eggleston’s case, but that they need more evidence in order to obtain an arrest warrant for the man who’s allegedly responsible. Officials say they have evidence to support the shooting was made in self defense.

Monica Eggleston doesn’t believe that line of thinking, though. She says her son was just trying to help keep the peace the day he was fatally shot.

“What hurt me the most is my son went over there and got killed for no reason,” she said. “[He was] just being a peacemaker. That’s all he was going over there to do.”

People did witness the shooting, but no arrests have been made in the year since Tank’s death. Monica Eggleston says the cousin and the suspected shooter haven’t been forthcoming with police.

“I just want justice for my son,” Monica Eggleston said. “I don’t feel like my son is at peace. He knows his parents aren’t at peace.”

Detroit police have a homicide detective currently on the case. Still, police say if more witnesses come in and present more facts, law enforcement could bring that information to the prosecutor’s office.

