Woman wanted in Wayne County murder added to US Marshals Most Wanted Fugitives list

MELVINDALE, Mich. – The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) placed Tamera Renee Williams, 44, on its 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list and is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Williams is wanted in connection with the 2018 murder of her boyfriend in Melvindale. A warrant was issued that year against Williams for first-degree homicide, disinterring a dead body, mutilation and tampering with evidence.

It’s alleged Williams dismembered 39-year-old David Carter’s body and disposed of its parts along I-75.

According to authorities, Williams worked in the medical field and as a travel agent. She is known to be a world traveler and has ties throughout the U.S.

Williams is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a large tattoo of roses on her left shoulder.

USMS considers her armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Tamera Renee Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED2.