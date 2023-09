DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 68-year-old man who was last seen in Detroit.

Leon Gerod was last seen at 8:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in the 3500 block of 3rd Street in Detroit.

Detroit police said his sister is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.