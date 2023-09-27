New program finds purpose, vision at community-based medical training center in Northwest Detroit

In a growing medical industry, some healthcare workers want to make sure a wide range of Detroiters are prepared to fill a variety of jobs.

DETROIT – Some community members are finding new purpose and new vision at a community-based medical training center in Northwest Detroit.

Phlebotomy Express Training Centers is housed in a former church on Wyoming Avenue. Its staff said the place is making a difference in the community.

“Phlebotomy Express Training Center is a vocational center that trains in phlebotomy and medical assistance,” said Kimberly Harrington, CEO of Phlebotomy Express Training Centers.

The business opened seven years ago to fill a void. Harrington said the type of hands-on training she and her team offer is something the area needs.

“Our community was underserved when it came to education,” Harrington said. “We are around all of these major universities and high schools, but nothing for vocational. People that just want to just get in, quick, and get out of training.”

According to the team, students are gaining prime skills in medical assistance and phlebotomy assistance.

Harrington, a Mumford High School graduate, said she intentionally brought resources like the training center close to home. She said she wanted her neighbors and others to compete for jobs in the medical industry without the burden of taking out loans.

“These are frontline positions that are not really accessible in the community,” Harrington said. “So, I’m really excited about that.”

Phlebotomy Express Training Centers attracts students from across Detroit and, in some cases, international candidates.

“This place changed my life for the better,” said Andre Noble.

Noble trained at the center and is now a working medical professional who returned to serve as an instructor.

“I learned everything I know from here,” Noble said.

Staff and students call it a space that is offering a gateway to opportunity and that’s changing lives.

“Changing lives, and I’m so excited about it,” Harrington said.

