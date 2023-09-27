65º
SMU student from Grosse Pointe killed by drunk driver who ran red light, cops say

27-year-old woman facing charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Honor Elizabeth Wallace (SMU)

DALLAS – A 19-year-old woman from Grosse Pointe who is a student at SMU was killed when a drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into her near campus, police said.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and the North Central Expressway service road in Dallas. That’s just south of the Southern Methodist University campus.

Honor Elizabeth Wallace, 19, and another woman were in a car heading east on Monticello Avenue when they got to the intersection. They had a green light at the service road, according to authorities.

Lynlee Pollis, 27, was heading north on the service road, ran the red light, and crashed into Wallace, police said.

All three women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Wallace died from her injuries. Her passenger is stable. Pollis was treated for minor injuries.

Officials have charged Pollis with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Lynlee Pollis (Dallas Police Department)

“The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace,” SMU President for Student Affairs Dr. KC Mmeje wrote in a statement. “Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and classmates during this difficult time.”

