Eastpointe mayor pays $10K in restitution in COVID fraud case

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens has paid Macomb County $10,000 in restitution after she fraudulently applied for a grant under the CARES Act in November 2020.

According to authorities, Monique Owens had fraudulently applied by claiming her business was 51% veteran-owned and had between 100-249 employees. She received $10,000 from the Macomb County grant.

Owens was charged in March with false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a five-year felony.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Owens pled no contest to making a false statement, a one-year misdemeanor and paid $10,000 in restitution.

She is expected to be sentenced Oct. 10.