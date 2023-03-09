40º

LIVE

Local News

Eastpointe mayor charged with fraudulently applying for grant under Cares Act

Monique Owens allegedly received $10,000 from Macomb County grant

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Eastpointe, Macomb County, Cares Act
Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens allegedly fraudulently applied for a grant under the Cares Act in November 2020. (Canva Pro)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich.Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens allegedly fraudulently applied for a grant under the Cares Act in November 2020.

The mayor allegedly received $10,000 from the Macomb County grant.

Owens was charged with false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 (5-year felony). She was arraigned in 41B District Court and received a $10,000 personal bond.

“I will not shy away from public corruption cases,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “This is not the first time my office has authorized charges involving a public servant during my two years as a county prosecutor. I ran for office to clean up public corruption.”

The Eastpointe mayor’s next court date is Tuesday (April 11) at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter