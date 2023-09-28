63º
Ex-Michigan House Speaker sentenced to 4.5 years in marijuana licensing bribery case

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Grand Rapids, Rick Johnson
The former head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board Rick Johnson, left, walks with his attorney Nick Dondzila, outside federal court, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Grand Rapids (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti) (Joey Cappellitti, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The former head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board who also once served as Michigan’s House Speaker will spend time behind bars.

Rick Vernon Johnson was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 28 after he admitted he accepted $110,000 for approving applications. He had admitted he had used that money to pay for trips and sex workers while he was the chairman of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board.

Johnson was sentenced to 55 months behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release and was fined $50,000.

Three others have been charged in the case. Two of them will be sentenced in October.

