Morning 4: More UAW walkouts expected Friday as union expands strike a 2nd time -- and other news

Philip Laws, left, and Robert Williams, join UAW union members as they picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Carrollton, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

UAW to expand strike again Friday as Big Three negotiations still move ‘slowly’

The United Auto Workers union will once again expand its strike against Detroit’s Big Three on Friday as part of its tactic to push automakers to make “serious” progress with their negotiations by leveraging targeted strikes.

UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to announce Friday, Sept. 29 that the auto strike is expanding to include more facilities and workers -- something he already did exactly one week prior. After initiating the union’s first-ever simultaneous strike against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor Company at three facilities, one for each company, Fain expanded the strike to 38 parts distribution centers last week.

Decision coming Friday in Oxford shooter’s Miller hearing regarding sentence

A judge will deliver a decision Friday in the Oxford High School shooter’s Miller hearing, bringing the shooter one step closer to sentencing nearly two years after the massacre.

Under Michigan law, the Oxford shooter is facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole after being convicted of 24 felonies for the Nov. 30, 2021 school shooting. But before the shooter could be sentenced, a pre-sentencing hearing called a Miller hearing had to be held first, since he is a minor.

Child abuse charges announced after 2-year-old accidentally fatally shoots self in Howell home

A 41-year-old is facing a child abuse charge after a 2-year-old child gained access to an unsecured gun and shot and killed themself in a Howell home.

Michigan winter outlook: How El Niño could impact snow, cold

It’s officially fall, putting us one step closer to the “f” word: “frost,” of course! And once the first fall freeze happens, it’s usually not long before the snow follows.

But this winter could look a little less cold and less snowy, thanks to El Niño. We are currently in an El Niño pattern and anticipate a strong El Niño this winter.

