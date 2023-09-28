More rain before summer heat returns this weekend, next week in Metro Detroit

We're tracking more rain on Thursday before sunshine returns this weekend. Temperatures will also return to summerlike heat this weekend and next week.

4Warn Weather – Our Thursday begins with scattered showers across the area, so don’t leave home without the umbrella. Plan for a cool day, as temperatures won’t get out of the 60s again.

Clouds will hang around again today. Showers turn isolated and spotty this afternoon.

Highs will be below average in the mid-60s one last day before a warm-up ensues.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:20 p.m.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows back in the upper 50s.

Sun, heat builds back in

Skies will be partly sunny on Friday. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low 70s.

Sunshine will build back in for the weekend. Temperatures will jump above average into the mid- and upper 70s this weekend.

We will likely start October with highs in the low 80s early next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, rain and higher-elevation snow persists in the Northwest. A stationary front in Florida combined with ample moisture will produce areas of heavy rain that could cause flooding. The upper level system we are dealing with in Michigan on Thursday will also produce locally heavy rain in the Ohio Valley.

