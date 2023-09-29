I-96 to see lane, ramp closures in Oakland County over weekend

NOVI, Mich. – Westbound I-96 will see lane and ramp closures Saturday and Sunday.

According to authorities, westbound I-96 will have one lane open between Novi and Wixom roads for repairs. The work will also result in the closure of the westbound ramps on Novi, Beck and Wixom roads.

Traffic will be able to access westbound I-96 at Milford Road.

The closures are expected to start at 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Things are expected to reopen at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

More information on the I-96 Flex Route construction can be found on the official Driving Oakland website.