I-75 to close in Wayne, Oakland counties this weekend: What drivers need to know

Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Metro Detroit for bridge work.

The closure will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, for bridge work at 8 Mile Road.

Here’s how the I-75 closures break down:

---> Northbound I-75 will be closed from M-8 (Davison Freeway) to M-102 (8 Mile Road), including the following ramps:

McNichols Road ramp to northbound I-75.

7 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-75.

Detour:

Northbound I-75 to westbound M-8 (Davison Freeway), then northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to eastbound I-75 Business Loop (BL) (Square Lake Road), back to northbound I-75.

Traffic can re-enter northbound I-75 at M-102 (8 Mile Road).

---> Southbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to M-102 (8 Mile Road), including the following ramps:

Eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to southbound I-75.

9 Mile Road ramp to southbound I-75.

M-102 (8 Mile Road) ramp to southbound I-75.

Detour:

Southbound I-75 to westbound I-75 BL (Square Lake Road), then southbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to eastbound M-8 (Davison Freeway), back to southbound I-75.

Traffic can use the southbound I-75 service drive to re-enter southbound I-75 at the State Fair Avenue entrance ramp.