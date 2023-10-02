330 more Ford workers temporarily laid off amid labor strike

(Charles Rex Arbogast, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Members of the United Auto Worker Union walk out of the Chicago Ford Assembly Plant as Lance Williams from Lansing, Ill., waves the UAW flag Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – Roughly 330 employees at Ford Motor Company’s Chicago Stamping and Lima Engine plants are temporarily out of the job.

Related: UAW strike week 3: What we know as 25K workers picket, Big Three talks persist

The automaker announced the temporary layoffs Monday, Oct. 2 as the UAW’s strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers entered its third week.

Ford credits the strike for the layoffs, which they said is not a lockout. The automaker had previously said its production system is interconnected and the strike is impacting facilities and departments that aren’t the ones directly targeted.

The 330 laid-off workers join 600 laid-off from the Michigan Assembly Plant in September, bringing Ford’s total to 930 employees impacted.