330 more Ford workers temporarily laid off amid labor strike

CHICAGO – Roughly 330 employees at Ford Motor Company’s Chicago Stamping and Lima Engine plants are temporarily out of the job.
The automaker announced the temporary layoffs Monday, Oct. 2 as the UAW’s strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers entered its third week.
Ford credits the strike for the layoffs, which they said is not a lockout. The automaker had previously said its production system is interconnected and the strike is impacting facilities and departments that aren’t the ones directly targeted.
The 330 laid-off workers join 600 laid-off from the Michigan Assembly Plant in September, bringing Ford’s total to 930 employees impacted.