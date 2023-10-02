Detroit block where car hit child on bike sees crashes often, neighbors say

An 8-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding a minibike on Detroit's east side. He was hospitalized in temporary-serious condition on Sunday. Neighbors say the intersection frequently experiences crashes.

DETROIT – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bike on Detroit’s east side.

Family members told Local 4 that the boy was hospitalized in temporary-serious condition on Sunday, Oct. 1 after a car crashed into him at the intersection of Charles Street and Justine Avenue. The vehicle, a sedan, was reportedly driving at a fast speed when it crashed into the boy.

The 8-year-old was riding his mini bike over to his uncle Moe’s house to ride his bike with his cousins at the time of the crash, the uncle said.

The boy was recovering at a children’s hospital as of Sunday night. His condition was not immediately known Monday.

It was unclear what, if any, charges the driver was facing as of Monday. Their identity was not released, though the boy’s uncle said the driver appeared to be a young adult, possibly a teenager.

People living in the area say crashes are common at the intersection where the boy was struck. The community wants a red light installed at the intersection to make it safer.

Watch the full report in the video player up above.