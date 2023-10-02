How phones are inundating kids with alerts

DETROIT – Teens are bombarded with notifications on their phones all the time, but now new research shows just how much.

Half of 11-17-year-olds get at least 237 notifications a day

In some cases, they get nearly 5,000 in 24 hours

59% of kids were online from midnight to 5am

97% were on their phones during typical school hours

This is according to new research released by Common Sense Media.

Dr. Jenny Radesky, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, was on the study.

She spoke with me on the Daily+ Live about the study and how parents should work with their kids on phone usage.

