DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a man who attempted to steal money from a Family Dollar on Detroit’s east side.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Sept. 27) at 1 p.m. in the 9911 block of East Jefferson Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.