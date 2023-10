DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 24-year-old man missing from Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, Carlos Gonzalez-Colin was last seen Sept. 28 at about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Keystone Street.

Carlos Gonzalez-Colin Details Age 24 years old Height 5 feet, 8 inches Weight About 110 pounds Hair Dark brown

Anyone who has seen Carlos Gonzalez-Colin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1101.