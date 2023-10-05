Father charged in shooting of 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, in connection with an 8-year-old boy who had been shot in the head on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened Tuesday, Oct. 3 at a home on Snowden Street. Authorities said the 8-year-old found an unsecured handgun in the home and shot himself in the head. He remains in critical condition.

Police said four children -- between the ages of 1-8 -- and four adults were home at the time of the shooting. The adults were reportedly sleeping when the gun went off.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 4, that the father had been taken into custody for second-degree child neglect. Several guns were recovered by police from the home, including the one they believe shot the boy.

Kayvon Barrett was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, with four counts of second-degree child abuse.

The Detroit Police Department is urging people to lock up their weapons. Gun locks are free and available at any DPD Precinct and police said they will even bring them to residents.