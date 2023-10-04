No threat at Farmington High School amid ‘automated lockdown,’ officials say

FARMINGTON, Mich. – Students and staff went into lockdown at Farmington High School on Wednesday after an announcement was made over the PA system, though officials alluded that there was no threat and said no one was injured.

In an email sent to the Farmington High School community, high school and local law enforcement officials said the building entered a lockdown during passing time the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 4 after the “PA system announced an automated lockdown.” Because the school “administration did not know the source of the announcement,” police were immediately dispatched to the school, and students and staff executed lockdown protocols, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what exactly caused the PA system to announce a lockdown. Officials did not specify the circumstances. Authorities did say, though, that there were no reports of injuries to students or staff, despite rumors that a student was injured.

While everyone was under lockdown, police officers reportedly searched and cleared the building inside and out. In the school’s email sent out before 11 a.m., officials said police were conducting a final sweep of the building, and that students would be released to their fourth-hour classes. An increased police presence was expected at the school for the “remainder of the day.”

During the lockdown, police had blocked off streets surrounding the school as they conducted their search. Traffic seemed to be moving through the area at a slower speed as of this posting, but didn’t appear to be completely blocked off.

No other details have been provided by school or public safety officials at this time.