Pontiac boxer aims to compete in 2024 Summer Olympics

PONTIAC, Mich. – Last month, 20-year-old Kentrell Rouser of Pontiac qualified for the USA Boxing Olympic Trials.

“That’s one of the best parts about boxing to me, just putting in the work and seeing the payoff,” said Rouser.

Having Kenyell Rouser Sr. in his corner, not only as a coach but also as his father, has made all the difference.

“It’s no problem balancing,” said Kenyell. “I simply don’t allow boxing to get in the way of my parenthood. And I don’t allow parenting to get in the way of boxing.”

Boxing is in Kentrell’s blood. His love of the sport began with his grandfather, who was also a boxer.

Kentrell began boxing when he was about six years old.

“I just want to make them proud, especially with boxing,” Kentrell said. “I know that keeps us going as a family.”

Kenyell was coached by his dad and brother. Now he’s on the other end.

“It takes a lot for a father to walk his son to the ring, knowing there’s high-level competition out there that could possibly hurt him,” Kenyell said. “So the emotions are up and down.”

For Kentrell, his boxing journey hasn’t been easy. He took four years off from the sport due to hardships.

But he has been back at it for a few years with more confidence and focus.

Kentrell is setting an example for the youth in his community to follow.

“Stay positive, put in hard work, trust and believe in God and then yourself, and you can get anything you want in life,” Kentrell said.

The Rouser family will be supporting Kentrell as he trains to make the USA Olympic Boxing Team.

The Olympic Trials are in Louisiana in December.

“We want everyone to look at our story and believe in themselves,” Kenyell said.