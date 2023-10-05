Motown Museum reveals update of its highly anticipated expansion during private donor event in Detroit

Motown Museum revealed an update on its highly anticipated expansion during a private donor event in Detroit.

The reveal which occurred Wednesday (Oct. 4), gave for the first time a glimpse into the immersive exhibit experiences that will tell the stories of the people, the moments, and the inspiring stories that built the legacy of Motown, like The Temptations and the Four Tops.

Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry provided an update on the expansion campaign’s progress and thanked the donors nationwide.

“It is my pleasure to share that our expansion fundraising has reached $59 million, nearing our goal of $65 million,” said Terry. “We are full of gratitude for the $10 million federal grant Motown Museum received from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) at the beginning of 2023, which greatly furthered our progress. Our original plan was to be under full construction on the final phase of the expansion this summer. But, that timeline had to evolve to align with the required and rigorous HUD environmental approvals, which are happening now, leading to full construction commencing this spring. In the meantime, our talented team of architects and exhibit designers are full-steam ahead on creating the immersive experiences that will tell the inspirational Motown story in a larger, expanded way.”

The museum’s first exhibit, called “The Motown Atmosphere,” will transport museum visitors back in time to an immersive room that features classic images that showcase the close-knit, family environment of Motown.

The collection of images will show legends interacting with one another at Hitsville USA and in their daily lives, allowing fans to see their favorite stars up close and personal and hear each Motown alumni’s inspiring stories.

There is a second exhibit called “The Backstage Lounge,” where visitors can search the Motown catalog to discover new music and access exclusive interviews with Motown alumni.

Renderings can be found below

Motown Museum expanding: See renderings of the massive space being built in Detroit

Motown Museum releases renderings of their new 40,000 square foot expansion in Detroit (Motown Museum)

Motown Museum shares renderings of its expansion project in Detroit. (Motown Museum)

The immersive outdoor plaza will serve as a multipurpose community gathering place and welcome destination for Museum visitors, meant to inspire joy and creative collaboration with regularly activated performances by local talent and unique opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs. (Motown Museum)