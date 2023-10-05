Novi High School student celebrates rare success of achieving perfect AP exam

A Novi High School student is celebrating a rare success, a perfect score on her AP exam. Only 27 high school students in the country achieved the honor: that’s 0.04% of the 2023 AP Seminar exam takers.

The now high school senior got an email over the summer saying she earned a top score of 5 out of 5, but this fall, she found out she earned every possible point.

Saniya Reddy was in class when she got the surprise email.

“The minute I got out of class, the first people I texted were my parents and then, of course, my wonderful teacher, Mrs. McGuire, and it was really exciting,” said Reddy. “My heart was pounding.”

AP Seminar isn’t your ordinary course. Alaina Brown, AP and IB coordinator at the high school, said it’s been around long.

“What colleges were reporting to College Boards is it’s great they’re coming in with these test scores, but there’s a certain set of skills that we want kids to have,” said Brown. “So AP Seminar is about those research, writing presentation skills.”

The exam features a two-hour timed portion, two presentations, two essays, and two oral defenses. That’s why Reddy’s score is so impressive.

“I couldn’t have done it without my family,” Reddy said. “My parents were there. They’re so sweet; whenever I have a late night, they’ll stick next to me, and they’ll stay up.”

“For the teacher (McGuire) to really lead a project-based class and let the students run with it and then for a student to run with it with so much success says a lot about the students. It also says a lot about the teacher and the atmosphere that they’re able to set up for the kids.”

Brown hopes Reddy’s accomplishment inspires other students.

Reddy has advice for her peers.

“You don’t think at the time all of your hard work is going to pay off, but you just have to set the phone aside,” Reddy said. “You just have to really dial in, and you have to focus honestly.”

Reddy is applying to universities in Michigan and out of state to study biology or exercise science.