DETROIT – A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized after police say he accidentally shot himself on Detroit’s east side.

The accidental shooting occurred Thursday (Oct. 5) at 4:30 p.m. on Russel Street near East 7 Mile Road and I-75.

Police say the 16-year-old has been listed in temporary serious condition.