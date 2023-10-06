A look at some of Metro Detroit’s seasonal haunted attractions

If you’re looking to get spooked this Halloween, Metro Detroit does not disappoint.

There’s the Azra Chamber of Horrors in Madison Heights, the Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland or the Scream Machine in Taylor -- to name just a few.

Actor Dylan Burby works at Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac. He nicknamed his character Bubsey.

“I have so much built up in me I have to let it all out at once on these people,” he said.

Now in its 24th season, Erebus offers 36,000 square feet of terror.

“The cool thing is we have time travel, so I can take you from outer space to Egypt,” said owner Ed Terebus.

The folks over at The Scream Machine in Taylor first opened their haunted attraction in 2001 with actor-driven thrills.

“For people to feel that emotion is incredible, to make someone feel something,” said Reiliy Kelrigon.

