5 Metro Detroit Events to Welcome in the Fall this Weekend

When the leaves begin to fall and the wind that blows becomes crisper, it’s easy to understand that autumn is upon us. This is the best time of the year for dressing up, exploring, and most importantly spending time with friends and family.

In the spirit of fall, we pulled together a list of fun activities for you and your family to help you better transition into the Fall season this weekend.

Glenore Trails’ haunted forest in Commerce returns for their fourth year, and organizers say that they have developed a new theme this year that’ll provide you and all members of the family an assortment of activities to enjoy for the entire month of October. The event will include arts and crafts for kids, trick or treating, bourbon tasting, wine tasting, and even live music. According to the event details, prices for tickets range from $15 to $25, with group rates ranging from $18 to $22 and children that are 3 and under enter for free.

Pumpkinfest at the Tollgate Farm and Educational Center in Novi includes food, wagon rides, music, activities for children, and music this weekend. Organizers say the event even has educational exhibits along with farm animals. It costs $5 per person, children 2 and under can attend for free. Pumpkins and concessions are sold separately for cash or credit.

During this time of year cities around southeast Michigan take time to welcome in the fall season with treats, parades, and parties. One event taking place this year the city of Pontiac will be hosting its second annual Harvest Festival taking place this Saturday. The festival will take place at Pontiac City Hall. Donuts, apple cider, rock climbing, bounce houses and more will be available to all those who attend.

Another fall festival occurring this Saturday is in Ypsilanti at the farm at Trinity Health. The organizers said that this is a free family friendly event that’ll feature contra dancing, food trucks, farm activities and more.

In a month where we all celebrate the paranormal, the Royal Oak Music Theatre welcomes the superstitious to see Ghost Files Live this Saturday. This event is hosted by two cast members, Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej, from the television series Ghost Files. Organizers say they’ll be showing attendees a never-before-seen episode of the series, followed by a Q&A session. Prices for admission range from $35 to $65.