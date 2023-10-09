52º
640 Stellantis employees temporarily laid off amid UAW strike

Majority of those laid off were employees at Trenton Engine Complex.

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Philip Laws, left, and Robert Williams, join UAW union members as they picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Carrollton, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Stellantis announced 570 more employees have been temporarily laid off Monday, Oct. 9, bringing its total layoffs to 640 since the UAW strike began.

The automaker credited the striking workers at its Toledo Assembly Complex for the layoffs, citing storage constraints.

Additionally, Stellantis said about 300 employees who had previously been laid off from the Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting plants returned to work Monday.

FacilityStrike-related layoffs
Trenton Engine Complex520
Kokomo Casting50
Toledo Machining70
Total640

