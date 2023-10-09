640 Stellantis employees temporarily laid off amid UAW strike

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Philip Laws, left, and Robert Williams, join UAW union members as they picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Carrollton, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DETROIT – Stellantis announced 570 more employees have been temporarily laid off Monday, Oct. 9, bringing its total layoffs to 640 since the UAW strike began.

The automaker credited the striking workers at its Toledo Assembly Complex for the layoffs, citing storage constraints.

Additionally, Stellantis said about 300 employees who had previously been laid off from the Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting plants returned to work Monday.

Facility Strike-related layoffs Trenton Engine Complex 520 Kokomo Casting 50 Toledo Machining 70 Total 640

