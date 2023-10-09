640 Stellantis employees temporarily laid off amid UAW strike

DETROIT – Stellantis announced 570 more employees have been temporarily laid off Monday, Oct. 9, bringing its total layoffs to 640 since the UAW strike began.
The automaker credited the striking workers at its Toledo Assembly Complex for the layoffs, citing storage constraints.
Additionally, Stellantis said about 300 employees who had previously been laid off from the Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting plants returned to work Monday.
|Facility
|Strike-related layoffs
|Trenton Engine Complex
|520
|Kokomo Casting
|50
|Toledo Machining
|70
|Total
|640
