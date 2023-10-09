Livonia Transmission Plant sees 71 more workers temporarily laid off

DETROIT – Days after laying off nearly 500 workers, Ford Motor Company announced it was laying off 71 more workers at its Livonia Transmission Plant.

The automaker announced the temporary layoffs Monday, Oct. 9.

Ford credits the strike for the layoffs, which they said is not a lockout. The automaker had previously said its production system is interconnected and the strike is impacting facilities and departments that aren’t the ones directly targeted.

Ford said 71 employees at the Livonia Transmission Plant were asked to not report to work Monday, Oct. 9.

The Livonia Transmission Plant already had 350 workers temporarily laid off less than a week ago. The 71 laid-off workers now join the nearly 2,000 Ford workers who have been laid off since the strike began.