Grosse Pointe Woods man charged with murder after reportedly shooting teen brother

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – A 29-year-old man is facing the possibility of life in prison after allegedly shooting his teen brother in the head in Grosse Pointe Woods.

According to authorities, police received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 that reported a shooting on Brys Drive, just south of Mack Avenue. Police said they found the 19-year-old Dennis Doheny in the home’s kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Edmond Doheny, and the weapon believed to have been used were both found at the scene.

Doheny was charged with felony firearm and open murder, which contains both first-degree and second-degree murder. At the trial, the jury will determine if first-degree or second-degree murder is appropriate. If convicted, he could face the possibility of life in prison.

Doheny was given a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond. He is expected to return to court for his probable cause conference Oct. 18 and the preliminary examination on Oct. 25.