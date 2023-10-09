52º
Join Insider

Local News

Grosse Pointe Woods man charged with murder after reportedly shooting teen brother

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Grosse Pointe Woods, Wayne County
Edmond Doheny (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – A 29-year-old man is facing the possibility of life in prison after allegedly shooting his teen brother in the head in Grosse Pointe Woods.

According to authorities, police received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 that reported a shooting on Brys Drive, just south of Mack Avenue. Police said they found the 19-year-old Dennis Doheny in the home’s kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Edmond Doheny, and the weapon believed to have been used were both found at the scene.

Doheny was charged with felony firearm and open murder, which contains both first-degree and second-degree murder. At the trial, the jury will determine if first-degree or second-degree murder is appropriate. If convicted, he could face the possibility of life in prison.

Doheny was given a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond. He is expected to return to court for his probable cause conference Oct. 18 and the preliminary examination on Oct. 25.

Edmond Doheny (WDIV)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

email