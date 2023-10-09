‘I will kill you’ -- Man accused of pulling gun at Bloomfield Township grocery store

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening a person with a firearm while inside a Kroger grocery store in Bloomfield Township on Oct. 5. Surveillance video provided by the Bloomfield Township Police Department. More information on ClickOnDetroit.com.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 45-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly pulled a gun on someone at a Bloomfield Township grocery store and threatened to kill them.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Kroger store on Telegraph Road. Police people called 911 and said a man pulled a gun and pointed it at another customer. Witnesses said he reportedly told the other customer, “I’m about to murder you” and “You better get out of here before you get killed. I will kill you.”

Surveillance footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

Police said they located the suspect, identified as Isaiah Anthony Ware, and recovered a Glock pistol from his waistband.

Ware was arraigned Friday, Oct. 6, on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was issued a $10,000/10% cash bond, which was posted. Ware was released an awaits court processing.