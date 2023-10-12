Police arrest 18-year-old man linked to string of ‘high-end burglaries’ across Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police in Oakland County have arrested an 18-year-old man who they believe is responsible for a high-end crime spree targeting multiple homes.

Jaden Platinum Dantzler, 18, was arraigned on Oct. 10 on a nine-count arrest warrant out of Bloomfield Township.

Dantzler is charged with two counts of home invasion 3rd degree, two counts of larceny greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000, two counts of larceny-receive and conceal stolen property greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000, one count of fraudulent use of financial transaction device, two counts of larceny $200 or more, but less than $1,000. He was given a $750,000 cash bond.

Officer Nick Soley of Bloomfield Township police said the crimes happened in June with cars parked on several neighborhood streets and driveways.

“He traveled through a few areas of Bloomfield Township breaking into vehicles, stealing property, entering people’s garages, and actually joyriding one of the cars not too far but down the road,” said Soley.

Dantzler allegedly stole purses, wallets, briefcases, AirPods, and a laptop. He was also linked to crimes in Troy.

“He stole a vehicle in Troy, and fortunately enough, they were able to locate that vehicle in Detroit with him in it and made that arrest,” Soley said. “After that arrest was made by Troy Special Investigations Unit, which is made up of several different members of several different departments, they were able to link him to our cases through some property that he had on his person.”

Soley also mentioned there was a photo of him in the Rolls Royce. He was joyriding in Bloomfield Township and saved locations in the area where crimes occurred.

Bloomfield Township police urge people to have a routine where they walk through at a particular time and ensure their cars, garage, and home doors are locked.