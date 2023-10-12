55º
Join Insider

Local News

Woman arrested after robbing bank in Bloomfield Township

Suspect passed note to teller demanding money

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bloomfield Township, Oakland County
Concept For Corruption, Bankruptcy Court, Bail, Crime, Bribing, Fraud, Judges Gavel, Soundboard And Bundle Of Dollar Cash On The Rough Wooden Textured Table Background. (Alexey&Svetlana Novikov, AVNphotolab)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have arrested a woman who robbed a bank in Bloomfield Township.

The robbery occurred Thursday (Oct. 12) at Comerica Bank in the 43332 block of Woodward Avenue.

Officials say the woman entered the bank, passed a teller a note saying she was robbing it, and asked for money with no dye packs.

Police say the teller gave the woman some cash, and she left the bank on foot.

The woman was spotted by police and taken into custody without incident, and the money was recovered.

Bloomfield Township police contacted the FBI, who responded to the scene. Officials say the woman will remain in custody pending charges and arraignment.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter