Woman arrested after robbing bank in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have arrested a woman who robbed a bank in Bloomfield Township.

The robbery occurred Thursday (Oct. 12) at Comerica Bank in the 43332 block of Woodward Avenue.

Officials say the woman entered the bank, passed a teller a note saying she was robbing it, and asked for money with no dye packs.

Police say the teller gave the woman some cash, and she left the bank on foot.

The woman was spotted by police and taken into custody without incident, and the money was recovered.

Bloomfield Township police contacted the FBI, who responded to the scene. Officials say the woman will remain in custody pending charges and arraignment.