Allen Park councilman charged with tampering with campaign signs

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – A councilman in Allen Park is facing charges after surveillance cameras reportedly captured him tampering with election signs.

According to court documents filed Friday, Oct. 13, Gary Schlack was charged with destruction of property and simple larceny. Both are misdemeanor offenses.

Background: Allen Park councilman captured on camera tampering with campaign signs ahead of election

The charges come after a video allegedly captured Schlack walking onto a homeowner’s property, placing one of his campaign signs front and center and then stomping on a sign for a mayoral candidate. He reportedly folded up and left with a sign for another person running for city council.

Schlack said he was simply frustrated that some of his own campaign signs had gone missing, but he could not say how many or where they may be missing from.