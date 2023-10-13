Woodhaven Animal Shelter unites veteran, dog unadopted for 300+ days

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A Metro Detroit veteran suffering alone with PTSD and a dog no one wanted to adopt came together at the Woodhaven Animal Shelter to become a match made in heaven.

Since Marine Matt Davis came home from fighting in Iraq, it’s been difficult, but life has changed in the last 24 hours.

For more than 300 days, Cinna was housed at the Woodland Animal Shelter in need of a home. For 320 days, there were no takers for the boy, but his name was taken off the board Thursday, Oct. 12.

The nonprofit Downriver for Veterans introduced Cinna and Davis. They saved each other.

“Pure excitement. I’ve got to have him,” Davis recalled. “I wasn’t leaving without him.”

Downriver for Veterans wants to connect veterans with dogs as often as they can. You can help support their mission by donating here.