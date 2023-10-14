Live stream: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse

Many people in South Central Texas and the Hill Country were in awe as they looked to the sky for the annular solar eclipse late Saturday morning.

Watch live footage of the “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

The annular solar eclipse takes place Saturday from Oregon to Texas with the moon covering most of the sun, but not all of it.

The weather doesn’t appear to be cooperating for people who want to view the solar eclipse from Michigan, but if you’re going to try -- here’s what you need to know:

Partial solar eclipse begins: 11:46 a.m.

Maximum Eclipse: 1:04 p.m. – 46.2% of the sun will be covered in Metro Detroit for this eclipse.

Partial solar eclipse ends: 2:25 p.m.

Total Eclipse Time: 2 Hours, 39 Minutes

---> Partial solar eclipse in Michigan on Saturday: What to know