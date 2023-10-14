Partial solar eclipse in Michigan on Saturday: What to know

What Michiganders can expect from the 2023 Solar Eclipse

DETROIT – There will be a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.

A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, but the Moon only partially covers the Sun’s disk.

During a partial solar eclipse like the one we are looking at on Saturday, the Sun and Earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line, and the Moon casts only the outer part of its shadow, the penumbra, on the Earth. From our perspective, this looks like the Moon has taken a “bite” out of the Sun.

Sometimes, the Moon covers only a little part of the Sun’s disk. Other times, a partial eclipse looks almost like a total eclipse. The size of the eclipsed area is referred to as the eclipse magnitude.

During a partial solar eclipse, there are three different stages we will see:

Partial solar eclipse begins: The moon starts moving over the Sun’s disk.

Maximum Eclipse: The eclipse reaches its maximum magnitude. The Moon now covers more of the Sun’s disk than at any other moment during the eclipse.

Partial solar eclipse ends: The Moon stops covering the sun.

On average, about 35% of all solar eclipses are partial solar eclipses, meaning that they occur more often than total or annular solar eclipses. The larger the size of the Moon’s penumbra, compared to its umbra, the shadow’s dark center producing total solar eclipses, also means that more places on Earth get to experience a partial solar eclipse.

What Michiganders can expect from the 2023 Solar Eclipse (WDIV)

Here’s what you need to know

For Metro Detroit, here’s what you need to know for Saturday:

Partial solar eclipse begins: 11:46 AM EDT

Maximum Eclipse: 1:04 PM EDT – 46.2% of the sun will be covered in Metro Detroit for this eclipse

Partial solar eclipse ends: 2:25 PM EDT

Total Eclipse Time: 2 Hours, 39 Minutes

The weather does not look to cooperate for us with widespread rain, cloud cover, and gusty winds, it will make it very hard to near impossible to see this eclipse across most of Southeastern Michigan.

What Michiganders can expect from the 2023 Solar Eclipse (WDIV)

What Michiganders can expect from the 2023 Solar Eclipse (WDIV)